FY2023 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $13.60 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

