FY2023 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. KeyCorp has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$72.45.

TSE QSR opened at C$95.84 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$99.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

