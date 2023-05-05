FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $10.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.20. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $284.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.36. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

