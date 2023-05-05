FY2023 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for WisdomTree in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

WT opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $951.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

