FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

