FY2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Lowered by National Bank Financial

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

TC Energy Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.