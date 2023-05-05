Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $41.00

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $39.63. Galapagos shares last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 133,932 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GLPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Galapagos Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.09). Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Stories

