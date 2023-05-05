GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Receives $10.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $7.55 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 128.58%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 22.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 13.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

