Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $102.80, but opened at $109.00. Generac shares last traded at $112.82, with a volume of 505,910 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $59,121,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Further Reading

