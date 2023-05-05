General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Trading Down 2.4 %

GE stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

