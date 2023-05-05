General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $6.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.04. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Down 2.4 %

GM stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $14,600,291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

