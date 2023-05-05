Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $748.95.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMAB opened at $40.24 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

