GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.