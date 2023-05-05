Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBNXF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.11 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 41.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.