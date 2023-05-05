Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.08.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBNXF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.11 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.
