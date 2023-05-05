Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Firstegy

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Stifel Firstegy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBNXF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

GBNXF opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

