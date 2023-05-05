Gibson Energy’s (GBNXF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reissued their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBNXF. Barclays assumed coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.08.

GBNXF stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

