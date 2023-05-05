goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.99 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.71.

goeasy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$88.55 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$144.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$103.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.