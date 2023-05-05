goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$160.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.71.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$88.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.04. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$144.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 13.372434 EPS for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About goeasy

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.