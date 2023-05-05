goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$160.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.69% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.71.
goeasy Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$88.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.04. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$144.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
