Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.56. Gogo shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 43,690 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gogo by 233.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Gogo by 41.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.