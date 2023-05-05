Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFI. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gold Fields

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 22.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after buying an additional 1,947,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 417.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 219,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 177,294 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

