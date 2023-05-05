Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFI. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
Gold Fields stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
