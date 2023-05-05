Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gorilla Technology Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRRR Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

