Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $124.53 and last traded at $122.46, with a volume of 42896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.
The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
