Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 333,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 38,338 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

