Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 637762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

