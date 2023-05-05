Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Dan Nicholson Purchases 28 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Dan Nicholson purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($184.36).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Dan Nicholson purchased 30 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($187.41).

On Friday, March 24th, Dan Nicholson purchased 6,314 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 473 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £29,865.22 ($37,312.87).

GPE opened at GBX 521.50 ($6.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 521.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 527.92. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 388.18 ($4.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 679.50 ($8.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.75) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 574 ($7.17).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

