Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NYSE:GFF opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Griffon has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is -243.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 24.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

