Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $9.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TV. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,415,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 1.7 %

TV opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.22). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $972.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

