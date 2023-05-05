GSK plc (LON:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,573.33 ($19.66).

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.61) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.68) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.12) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.87) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,453.12 ($18.15) on Friday. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,448.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,433.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,596.33%.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.65) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,730.63). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.58), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($530,890.95). Also, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.65) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,730.63). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,612. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

