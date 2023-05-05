Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,535 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $448.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $468.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.28.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

