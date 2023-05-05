Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,530 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in WestRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

