Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 529,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 869,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,059,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $26,758,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $18,653,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,350.4% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

