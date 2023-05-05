Head-To-Head Analysis: Charlie’s (CHUC) & Its Competitors

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Charlie’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -11.17% -83.04% 22.49%

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.66, indicating that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -9.01 Charlie’s Competitors $275.46 million -$102.05 million -5.67

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Charlie’s’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 212 564 810 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 100.85%. Given Charlie’s’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

