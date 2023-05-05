Head to Head Analysis: Squarespace (SQSP) and Its Peers

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) is one of 426 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Squarespace to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -29.09% N/A -2.94% Squarespace Competitors -37.05% -103.97% -10.94%

Risk and Volatility

Squarespace has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 9 6 0 2.40 Squarespace Competitors 1931 12837 26555 615 2.62

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Squarespace and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Squarespace presently has a consensus price target of $29.92, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 20.96%. Given Squarespace’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Squarespace has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.5% of Squarespace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Squarespace and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $866.97 million -$252.22 million -14.02 Squarespace Competitors $2.27 billion $226.17 million 9.47

Squarespace’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Squarespace. Squarespace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Squarespace competitors beat Squarespace on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

