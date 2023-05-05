Head to Head Comparison: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) vs. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fair Isaac and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 2 5 0 2.71 MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $778.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than MOGU.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fair Isaac and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 26.94% -45.97% 25.28% MOGU N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.38 billion 13.37 $373.54 million $15.00 49.11 MOGU $53.24 million 0.37 -$100.92 million N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats MOGU on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

