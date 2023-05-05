Head-To-Head Contrast: Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) versus Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi 3.94% 25.61% 12.39% Sangoma Technologies -45.43% -6.00% -3.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lizhi and Sangoma Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sangoma Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.08, suggesting a potential upside of 289.04%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Lizhi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lizhi and Sangoma Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $2.19 billion 0.02 $12.54 million $0.24 2.83 Sangoma Technologies $245.75 million 0.35 -$110.78 million ($3.34) -1.08

Lizhi has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lizhi has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lizhi beats Sangoma Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lizhi

(Get Rating)

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service. The company was founded by David Mandelstam in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.