Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Trading Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.45. 1,251,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,347,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

