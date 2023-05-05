Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $20,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hess by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 65.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hess by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $130.94 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

