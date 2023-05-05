Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,217 shares of company stock worth $1,185,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.