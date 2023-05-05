Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $22.01 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

