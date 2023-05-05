Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $219.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

