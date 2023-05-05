Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after buying an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,860,000 after buying an additional 4,548,705 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $52,742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after buying an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,199,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 76,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

