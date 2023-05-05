Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Macy’s by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $5,576,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Macy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 513,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $25.12.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

