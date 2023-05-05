Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $291.79 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $293.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $1.9876 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RACE shares. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

