Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $78.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.