Highland Capital Management LLC Has $157,000 Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.61. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

