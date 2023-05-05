Highland Capital Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,395,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $299.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.37. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

