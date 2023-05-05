Highland Capital Management LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 625,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 852,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CEF stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

