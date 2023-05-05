Highland Capital Management LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 376.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.