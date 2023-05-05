Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.38%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

