Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $45.07 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

